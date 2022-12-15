L.L. Bean Holiday Deals offers up to 50% off best-selling outerwear, boots, pullovers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionL.L. Bean
50% off from $10

L.L. Bean is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns including best-selling outerwear, boots, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Mountain Classic Puffer Jacket that’s marked down to $70 and originally sold for $99. This is a wonderful option for winter with a weather-resistant polyester shell that resists water. It has an 80-gram insulation to help keep you warm as well as a highly packable design that’s great for traveling. Plus, you can choose from four versatile color options. With over 600 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.4/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

L.L. Bean

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel outputs 1,000Wh pe...
Score up to 39% off Vantrue dual 4K dash cams ahead of ...
LEGO officially reveals three Star Wars 2023 sets inclu...
Save $810 on LG’s Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Lase...
CORSAIR’s bendable 45-inch 1440p 240Hz OLED monitor p...
9to5Toys Gift Guide: Simon’s fun and tidy office ...
Govee’s Glide RGBIC LED Wall Light Kit sets the m...
Sony confirms fall 2023 release date for Marvel’s Spi...
Load more...
Show More Comments