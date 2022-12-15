Save $810 on LG’s Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Laser Projector at new all-time low of $3,190

Amazon is now offering the LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Laser Projector for $3,189.95 shipped. More recently going for $4,000, this 20% discount, or solid $810 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this projector. Do note that this projector will not arrive before Christmas. This LG projector can project a 120-inch screen with just a 7.2-inch wall offset and comes equipped with the brand’s webOS system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate streaming device alongside Alexa built-in for smart home integration. Here you’ll have access to HDR10 support with Dynamic Tone Mapping to ensure each frame is well-optimized for quality. Around the back, you’re looking at two HDMI inputs with HDMI 1 including ARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, and optical audio out. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the Epson EpiqVision Ultra Short Throw LS300 Laser Projector for $1,800. This short throw projector can display a screen up to 120-inches which is the same as the LG above but drops the resolution down to 1080p. There is similar support for HDR/HLG for better colors and contrast though. Android TV is built-in here to give you access to streaming apps as well alongside a custom-designed Yamaha 2.1 speaker system. There is also an integrated Chromecast so you can wirelessly cast content from your mobile devices to share on the big screen.

Be sure to swing by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking for another projector to compare against before ordering one? We’re also tracking LG’s CineBeam HU710PW 4K Hybrid Home Theater Projector at the second-best price of $1,800. This LG projector comes equipped with the brand’s webOS system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate streaming device alongside built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

LG HU85LA Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Laser Projector features:

With 4K UHD resolution, 2700 ANSI lumens, HDR10 support, embedded LG Smart TV and more, The LG HU85LA Ultra short throw projector has it all. In addition to features that tech enthusiasts love, this Laser projector creates a powerful picture – even in under ambient lighting conditions – while only occupying a small amount of space. Just place it on any surface, 7. 1 inches from the wall, and immediately jump to a breathtaking 120-inch 4K UHD screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

