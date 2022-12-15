Upgrade your workstation with an adjustable laptop stand at $12 (70% off), more from $10

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Adjustable Laptop Stand for $11.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code JFGNI78S at checkout. Opt instead for the Non-Adjustable Laptop Stand at $9.89 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code WTRCC33A at checkout. Normally $40 for the adjustable and $22 for the non-adjustable stands, today’s deal saves up to 70% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Either route you go, these laptop stands will bring your workstation to new heights. Raising your laptop up will make your setup more ergonomic and help alleviate strain during longer working sessions. Plus, the aluminum design can even assist in keeping your laptop nice and cool. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $6.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is around 50% below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Place Apple’s M2 MacBook Air on either of the stands above. It arrives before Christmas, and is currently down to a new all-time low of $200 off. At $999, the M2 MacBook Air packs a refreshed design, MagSafe charging, and Apple’s latest chip with plenty of power to handle just about anything you throw at it.

LORYERGO Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

This laptop stand for desk can raise your laptop up to 5.5inches. Included with an Allen Key, you can set your laptop at various heights and set the keyboard at a suitable angle which will be extremely convenient if you use your laptop in a variety of locations. With its adjustable feature, this laptop desk stand will improve your posture while working. Set according to your needs, an ergonomic laptop stand will raise your screen to eye level, preventing strain on your neck and back caused by a forced downward posture, furthermore you won’t need to stretch your arms in awkward ways to type. When you use a laptop on a flat surface there is often a build-up of heat. Using a laptop riser will increase the airflow underneath your laptop thus helping to keep it cool, preventing the risk of damage, and ensuring its longevity for long term use.

