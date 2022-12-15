Upgrade your workstation with an adjustable laptop stand at $12 (70% off), more from $10

Patrick Campanale -
Amazonmac accessoriesLORYERGO
70% off From $10
a laptop computer sitting on top of a table

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Adjustable Laptop Stand for $11.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code JFGNI78S at checkout. Opt instead for the Non-Adjustable Laptop Stand at $9.89 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code WTRCC33A at checkout. Normally $40 for the adjustable and $22 for the non-adjustable stands, today’s deal saves up to 70% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Either route you go, these laptop stands will bring your workstation to new heights. Raising your laptop up will make your setup more ergonomic and help alleviate strain during longer working sessions. Plus, the aluminum design can even assist in keeping your laptop nice and cool. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $6.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is around 50% below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Place Apple’s M2 MacBook Air on either of the stands above. It arrives before Christmas, and is currently down to a new all-time low of $200 off. At $999, the M2 MacBook Air packs a refreshed design, MagSafe charging, and Apple’s latest chip with plenty of power to handle just about anything you throw at it.

LORYERGO Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

This laptop stand for desk can raise your laptop up to 5.5inches. Included with an Allen Key, you can set your laptop at various heights and set the keyboard at a suitable angle which will be extremely convenient if you use your laptop in a variety of locations. With its adjustable feature, this laptop desk stand will improve your posture while working. Set according to your needs, an ergonomic laptop stand will raise your screen to eye level, preventing strain on your neck and back caused by a forced downward posture, furthermore you won’t need to stretch your arms in awkward ways to type. When you use a laptop on a flat surface there is often a build-up of heat. Using a laptop riser will increase the airflow underneath your laptop thus helping to keep it cool, preventing the risk of damage, and ensuring its longevity for long term use.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
LORYERGO

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Native Union’s waterproof canvas 13- and 16-inch ...
Dreo launches new smart Macro Max S purifier that doubl...
Jackery Solar Generator 1500 with four 100W solar panel...
Nintendo launches new holiday game sales from $2: Mario...
Samsung’s regularly $600 3.1.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos S...
Android app deals of the day: Cubasis 3, Quell Memento+...
Save $190 on cellular stainless steel Apple Watch Serie...
ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 returns to all-time low with 2...
Load more...
Show More Comments