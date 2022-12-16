ESR’s HaloLock Shift packs 7.5W MagSafe charging at new low of $20 (50% off)

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HaloLock Shift 7.5W MagSafe Charging Stand for $19.99 with the code R3D37JED at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate of $40, and another $2 from our last mention in July, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to work with MagSafe technology, you’ll find this charger is ideal for powering your iPhone 12 or newer. It delivers 7.5W of power, which, while not the fastest MagSafe tech available, is still plenty of juice to charge up overnight. The Shift portion of the name comes from the fact that this charger can shift from a stand to a puck on your desk, making it quite versatile all around. Plus, when on the stand, a ball joint is available for you to adjust the viewing angle however suites your needs best. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting instead for the OMOTON phone stand. It features an adjustable height and angle, making it easy to dial in the viewing experience. At just $9 on Amazon, it’s more than 50% below today’s lead deal, as well. So, if you just need a stand to use with your existing cable, this is a great choice all around.

Speaking of MagSafe, did you see Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks are the perfect gifts for iPhone 14 owners? We just went hands-on with the latest Anker has to offer in magnetic power banks and found them to be a solid option for on-the-go charging. Also, be sure to check out our smartphone accessories guide for other great ways to save on charging gear and more.

ESR HaloLock Shift MagSafe Charging Stand features:

This MagSafe-Compatible charger stand gives you fast and easy magnetic wireless charging. Removable charging pad lets you instantly switch from hands-free viewing to hands-on use while you charge. Charging pad and mount hold your phone securely in place; combine with HaloLock case for the strongest magnetic lock Weighted base keeps stand steady, with reusable adhesive pad for extra stability. Switch from browsing to your favorite show in seconds; ball joint allows for a fully adjustable viewing angle

