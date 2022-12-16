Pick up GoPro’s HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle marked down 30% to second-best $350

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle for $349.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 30% discount marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked, coming within $20 of the all-time low. Here you will get the HERO 10 Black action camera, which features a 23MP sensor capable of capturing 5.3K video, and the GP2 SOC. The accessory bundle will net you a total of two batteries to keep on recording while traveling alongside the Shorty mini extension pole and grip, a magnetic swivel clip, and even a camera case to keep your gear safe while out and about. While the HERO11 launched back in September, this camera is still quite capable and worth considering for your next adventure. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you already have GoPro accessories, you could instead pick up the HERO10 Black with Dual Battery Charger for the same $350. Here you get the camera, two rechargeable batteries, and a dual battery charger. That way you’ll never be caught without a charged battery. Not only can you take this camera out on adventures, but you can use it as a 1080p webcam with this USB cable for your work meetings or even streaming. That battery charger can even juice up HERO9 batteries for those with the older model camera.

You’ll want a large screen to check out your videos and pictures while out on the road, so why not check out the new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB marked down to $1,039? Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should.

GoPro HERO10 Black + Accessory Bundle features:

This amazing deal comes with everything you need to capture awesome GoPro footage packed into a convenient case. It features the all-out speed and ultimate ease of the most powerful GoPro ever, HERO10 Black. Its new GP2 chip shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos and HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes. It’s also cloud connected—your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud while it’s charging.5 With a GoPro subscription and the Quik app, you get easy-to-use tools to edit your footage and a place to keep your best shots. This bundle also includes two popular mounts. Shorty (Mini Extension Pole + Tripod) is the perfect little partner for positioning your camera to get the best shot. Magnetic Swivel Clip sticks to metal surfaces3 or can be clipped your gear. A spare battery tops it all off.

