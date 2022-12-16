Lenovo’s regularly $190 Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen running Android 12 falls to new low of $159.50

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen 3GB/32GB Android Tablet for $159.59 shipped. Normally going for $190, this 16% discount, or solid $30.50 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $7.50. This tablet is centered around the 10.6-inch 1080p display with a MediaTek Octa-Core processor behind to drive it. You’ll get the Android 12 experience with up to 12 hours of battery life for your content consumption needs with the Dolby Atmos quad-speaker array providing the sound. There is even an “immersive reading mode” that “makes long screen sessions easier on the eyes with enhanced readability.” Be sure to check out our announcement coverage to learn more about this tablet and keep reading below.

Some good ways to spend your saving here is by picking up the ProCase Tempered Glass Screen Protector 2-pack for $15 and the CoBak Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Case for $16. When it comes to screen protectors, it’s tempered glass or nothing, in my opinion. Here you get a 2-pack so you have a spare ready to go if you accidentally crack the first one. The CoBak case here will also help to protect the chassis of the tablet while also allowing you to prop it up while watching movies. It even supports auto-sleep/wake when the screen cover is opened here.

Looking to pick up Apple’s latest silicon in a tablet form factor? We’re also tracking the latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB model marked down to $1,039, matching the all-time low price for only the second time. Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen features:

You can binge longer and study smarter with the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen Android Tablet. Sleek, thin, and lightweight, this handy 10-inch tablet goes wherever you do, packing power and performance into a bold and contemporary aluminum chassis that’s just 0.29″ thin and as little as 1.03 lbs. Slip your Lenovo tablet into a shoulder bag, your school backpack, or carry it in folio case (available separately). The bright and colorful 10.6″ display offers full HD clarity, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows for hours! Plus, with the special Reading Mode and TÜV Low Blue Light certification, you can enjoy long, comfortable hours of screen time on this Android tablet without straining your eyes. Music and audio sound great with the immersive quad speaker system optimized with Dolby Atmos®.

