Land some affordable remote magazine sub gifts from $5/yr.: Wired, Men’s Health, much more

DiscountMags has kicked off its holiday best-seller sale, delivering notable price drops on a wide-range of the most popular magazine subscriptions out there. Magazine subs might not seem like the most exciting gift option, but they can really come in handy for folks you might not get a chance to see in person over the holidays – you can send any magazine in your cart to any address – and they keep on giving for an entire year or more without any delivery fees. Today we are seeing deals on titles like Wired, GQ, foodie titles like Bon Appetit, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, and many more – there’s something for just about anyone here. Head below for more details.

DiscountMags holiday best-seller sale and more

Before we dive into the DiscountMags sale, however, we should point out that you can still grab the Wired magazine Black Friday/Cyber Monday pricing via Amazon. This popular tech read isn’t available in the DiscountMag sale but you can land a year for just $5 on Amazon right now, matching the lowest we have tracked all year at 50% off the going rate. You will have to manually cancel the subscription right before the year is up (unlike DiscountMags) to avoid auto-renewal, but this is a great deal on one of the better tech magazines out there.

As for the DiscountMags holiday best-seller sale, every title you’ll find in there, including everything mentioned above, are at the lowest prices we can find starting from $4.99. There’s no delivery fees, sales tax, or auto renewals and every title can be sent to separate address with a gift note if you choose. Browse through everything right here.

Just be sure to go scoop up your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies while you’re at it.

Wired magazine features:

A helicopter on Mars. What to expect post-Covid. The next electrifying/terrifying leap in A.I. explained. WIRED gives you up-to-the-nanosecond coverage of how technology and the people behind it are changing the world around you. For less than $1 a month, get unlimited access to best-in-class reporting on science and technology, games and gear, and the visionaries and changemakers making it all happen. Catch up to the future on your terms with the WIRED print edition and full access to the archive of stories on wired.com. Stare the future right in the eye.

