OLIGHT’s Christmas sale bundles popular rechargeable flashlights at $53.50 (38% off), more

OLIGHT is currently running its Christmas sale with discounts across its flashlight lineup. Our top pick is the Baton 3 Pro and i1R 2 EOS iTHX Rechargeable LED Flashlight Bundle at $53.49 shipped. Normally $70 for the Baton 3 Pro and $18 for the i1R, today’s deal saves a total of 39%, marking a new low value that we’ve tracked. For further comparison, the Baton 3 Pro is on sale for $52.50 at Amazon right now, but without the added value of the i1R. The Baton 3 Pro packs a lot of features in its compact form-factor. With a maximum output of 1,500 lumens and a throw of 175 meters, this flashlight is perfect for adding to your EDC. The 2-way clip lets you attach the Baton 3 Pro to a pocket or hat, making it quite versatile. It’s rechargeable as well, so you won’t have to swap batteries out. Plus, the included i1R EOS iTHX is a solid secondary light to keep on your keyring with up to 150 lumens of output, while also being rechargeable as well. Check out the rest of OLIGHT’s sale here and then head below for more.

OLIGHT is my personal favorite brand for flashlights and I own several. One of my most-used flashlights from the brand is the i3E EOS, which is just $10 at Amazon. Whether you buy this in lieu of the Baton 3 Pro bundle above or in addition to, the i3E is a solid addition to your EDC. It’s compact, runs on a single AAA battery, and easily slips in your pocket, Leatherman side pocket, and more.

Looking to bolster your EDC in other ways? I’ve detailed my favorite knives, multi-tools, and more previously to help you get started in the world of pocket carries. So, be sure to check out that roundup for all of our recommendations on knives and other gear before heading to our tools guide to see all the other discounts we’ve tracked down.

OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Rechargeable LED Flashlight features:

Cool white and neutral white, select the color temperature you like, which could satisfy your multiple daily need. Baton3 Pro delivers a max. output of 1,500 lumens and max. throw of 175 meters, powerful and useful flashlight in outdoor activities. The wider and longer two-way clip is more secure on your pocket or backpack, and it is made using thicker steel for greater durability and resistance to deformation. The larger side switch makes it quick to actuate and more comfortable to touch even with gloves. And MCC3 USB magnetic charging cable makes it easily fully charged in 3.5 hours

