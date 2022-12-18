Solo Stove’s latest Ranger 2.0 Fire Pit sees first 25% drop to new low of $200, more from $82.50

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Solo Stove’s official Amazon storefront is now offering a selection of stoves and accessories starting from $82.50. Leading the way today has to be the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit with stand for $199.99 shipped. Launching for $265 a few months back, this 25% discount marks the first discount we’ve tracked at Amazon and marks a new all-time low price. While this fire pit won’t arrive in time for Christmas, or the coming cold wave, there is something to be said about relaxing next to a fire on those chilly nights. Upgraded over the previous Ranger, the 2.0 now includes a removable ash pan and baseplate for easy cleaning while still retaining all the features which help burn wood completely. The included stand here will elevate the Ranger enough to prevent damaging your desk as well. Head below to check out the other deals included here today.

More Solo Stove deals:

Reading out by an evening fire is a nice way to unwind after a long work day, so be sure to check out today’s deals on Kindle eBooks from $1. There are plenty of great picks available today with genres ranging from mystery and thriller to science fiction and fantasy. Be sure to so up to 80% off on these Amazon Editors’ picks before the deals are over.

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Fire Pit features:

The Solo Stove Ranger harnesses our patented design in a travel friendly size. The compact fire pit sets up and starts quickly allowing you to have a no-trace fire when you are on the go. The double wall design creates a burst of hot air over the fire reducing the smoke. By design, Ranger burns wood so efficiently you’ll only be left with fine ash. And with our new 2.0 design cleaning becomes easier than before. Stand unique ample airflow allows you to use Ranger on heat-sensitive surfaces.

