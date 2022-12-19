Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with i7/RTX 3050 Ti is upgradable at low of $680, more

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of gaming PCs, laptops, and accessories from $22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $679.99. Down from $750 for the past few weeks, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Acer’s Nitro 5 is ready to take your gaming setup on-the-go with ease. It’s powered by an 11th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which make the perfect pair for mobile gaming. The 1080p 144Hz display is great for playing your favorite titles, even FPS or other Twitch-style shooters that require you to have higher frame rates. You’ll also find 8GB of DDR4 RAM pre-installed, though you can expand that to 32GB and even though there’s 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD installed, there’s a spare M.2 slot as well as a 2.5-inch SSD/HDD bay for further storage expansion as well. Check out Amazon for additional deals then head below for more.

Pick up this laptop bag to tote your new computer around in. It’s designed to hold computers up to 15 inches and there’s plenty of room to store accessories like gaming mice, chargers, adapters, and much more. At just $16 on Amazon, it’s quite budget-friendly too, meaning it won’t break the bank to buy.

Overhaul your desk setup with Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini, which is on sale for $599 today. This $100 discount delivers Apple’s first in-house desktop-class processor with plenty of power to handle just about any task you could throw at it. From video editing to document work, photo manipulation, and more, the M1 Mac mini is up to the task.

Acer Nitro 5 Laptop features:

Acer gaming laptops deliver advanced performance for all gamers. The Nitro lineup of gaming PCs and accessories are ideal for casual gamers who are ready for something better. The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57 is equipped with a beautiful 15.6 inch FHD display to help you visualize the win. The latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU supports 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd Gen Tensor Cores, DLSS, Resizable BAR, Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, and so much more. With Killer’s DoubleShot Pro and Wi-Fi 6, get quicker matchmaking and never worry about disconnecting during a game. The Acer Nitro 5 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processing power enables impressive performance whether you’re challenging your buddies to battle or focusing on a new hobby. This Acer Nitro laptop is configured with 8GB RAM memory and 512GB solid-state drive storage space, and the ability to upgrade as needed. Use the HDMI 2.1 port for a monitor, use power-off USB charging, and get the best of USB with the USB-Type-C port. (NH.QESAA.005).

