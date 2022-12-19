AncestryDNA + Traits Test Kit drops 59% back to Black Friday price at $49, plus more

Amazon is giving folks one more chance to uncover their lineage at a major discount head of the holidays. You can now score the AncestryDNA + Traits: Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test Kit for $49 shipped with arrival before Christmas (at the time of writing). Regularly $119, today’s offer is massive 59% off the going rate, matching both the all-time low and the 2022 Black Friday price for the best we can find. You simply follow the included instructions, register on the site, and send in your saliva sample, all with no additional charges – your results will arrive within 6 to 8 weeks. This kit is focused on your heritage and which areas of the world your ancestors come from to better fill out your family tree. However, it also deals with personal traits and how your genes might have “influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics.” Head below for more holiday DNA test kit deals.

Holiday DNA test kit deals:

While you can experience your test results on just bout any internet-connected device, Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is a particularly gorgeous option. Now $99 off starting from $699 shipped via the official Amazon listing, now’s a great time to upgrade your Apple tablet experience with Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard, not to mention the new new hover feature. Get a closer look at the deals right here while they are still live.

AncestryDNA + Traits DNA Test Kit features:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

DNA + TRAITS: AncestryDNA + Traits lets you discover 35+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, fitness, nutrient, and other personal characteristics—like endurance fitness, heart rate recovery, and more.

ETHNICITY ESTIMATES AND INHERITANCE: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—and with our specialized SideView technology, we can show you your ethnicities and matches by parental side, even without your parents taking a DNA test. *Some users will not be able to access Matches by Parent until February 2023.

