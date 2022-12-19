Lamicall’s 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch stand drops 40% to $12, plus more from $5

Today only, as part of its Very Merry Deals, the official Lamicall Amazon storefront is offering up to 50% off a range of its smartphone and tablet stands starting from under $5. One notable option we don’t see on sale as often is the Lamicall WS01 2-in-1 Smartphone and Apple Watch holder at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over 25. Regularly $20, this is 40% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked in 2022 at Amazon, and the best we can find. Compatible with just about all iPhone and Apple Watch models, it is made of a “solid metal construction” with silicone padding and is design to support charging cables for both devices. It’s certainly not one of those integrated charging stands we feature around here on a regular basis, but its does provide a more affordable solution that might come in handy when away from your main workstation or something along those lines, never mind making for a less pricey gift option. Head below for more Lamicall deals.

If the 2-in-1 model doesn’t work for you, be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Lamicall holiday sale for price drops starting from just under $5 Prime shipped. You’ll find basic smartphone stands, clips for your bike and car, headphone stands, gooseneck models, pedestals for your MacBook, and much more. All of the details are neatly organized on this landing page.

Prefer a full on charging stand that can support your entire Apple kit in one? We are still tracking Belkin’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe Stands at the Amazon all-time low of $130 shipped. Certainly a more expensive investment, but it’s also much more capable and high-end solution all around. Get a closer look right here in our previous deal coverage.

Lamicall 2-in-1 Smartphone and Apple Watch holder features:

The hole of the watch stand is for you to embed your Apple watch cable. It fits with both metal and plastic apple watch or the same size as it. (Please note that the package don’t include any cable.) Nice solid metal construction with silicone pad to make this desktop stand Anti-Shaking and Non-slip. Anti-scratch rubber cushion protect your apple watch and phone from scratching even without case. The phone holder reserved holes to prevent blocking speakers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!