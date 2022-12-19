TCL’s 10L unlocked Android smartphone with quad-camera array returns to low of $170

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its unlocked 10L 256GB Android Smartphone for $169.99 shipped. Down from $250 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This smartphone is made to deliver a high-end form and feel on a budget. There’s a 6.54-inch FHD+ “dotch” display which doesn’t use a notch, but instead just a little dot instead. There’s 256GB of built-in storage here and you’ll also find 6GB of RAM as well. The quad-camera array comes in at 48MP for the main sensor as well as 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP sensors. The front-facing camera comes in at 6MP as well, which rounds out the camera setup which all use AI to recognize and enhance scenes, objects, and more for your “best creations.” Be sure to take a closer look in our hands-on coverage, then head below for more.

Given you’re saving over $90 in today’s lead deal, you should consider reinvesting some of that cash into keeping your new phone protected. This 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $7, which is a great way to keep your new phone’s display safe from scratches. Also, you can grab a clear case that’ll let you see the beauty of the 10L phone for just $9, which is also quite budget-focused.

TCL 10L Android Smartphone features:

6.53” FHD+ Dotch LCD display, powered by NXTVISION, will upgrade your visual experience with the sharper details, vibrant images and allow you to enjoy true-to-life color accuracy in everything you present.

Quad rear cameras with dual LED flash: 48MP (high-res) + 8MP (118° super wide-angle) + 2MP (macro) + 2MP (depth). 16MP front-facing selfie camera.

Up to 256GB of internal memory, gives you the ability to store and access all the photos, videos, music, books and files you need instantly

