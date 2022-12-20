Save 38% on HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount at second-best $37

Dream Fit 2020 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount for $37.13 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 38% discount marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Here you’ll get a mount with two independent arms with adjustable gas springs capable of supporting monitors up to 27 inches and up to 14.3 pounds with 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns. The gas spring will support the weight to make adjustments, such as swivel, rotation, tilt, and height, effortless. Both arms mount to one base that itself can be attached to your desk with either the included c-clamps or grommet clamp. The latter will require a hole through your desktop but gives a much cleaner look. There are even integrated cable management routes so you won’t have cables sitting on your desk. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $30. Here you get a single post with two monitor arms attached. The overall customization level here is lower since these arms are tied together and are really designed for two monitors of the same size. There is no gas spring here with the same monitor size and VESA mounting supported. Each monitor has its own tilt, rotation, and swivel adjustments but the height is tied to both monitors. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp and grommet clamp.

Be sure to swing by our home goods hub to check out the other deals we’re tracking on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. Looking to add an audio setup to your office outside of your computer? We’re still tracking the Denon Home 150 Wireless AirPlay 2 Speaker for $181 which comes within $1 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This fabric-wrapped speaker comes in both black and white and features AirPlay 2 support, built-in Alexa, and Bluetooth streaming for a well-rounded auditory experience. The Denon Home 150 features a 1-inch dynamic tweeter and a 3.5-inch mid-bass driver to deliver “accurate Denon sound with clear highs and deep lows.”

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

HUANUO HNDS6 gas spring dual monitor mount built in premium gas spring, provides smooth and durable height adjustments, making your monitors freely stay at any height you adjust, the full motion adjustments allow you to find optimal angle and position to make you comfortable and productive.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!