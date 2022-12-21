Load up on Kindle reads from $3 with up to 80% in savings on hundreds of eBooks, more

Today only, as part of its Very Merry deals, Amazon is giving folks a chance to load up their Kindle libraries for the holidays at up to 80% off. Ranging across just about every genre, from thriller and horror to romance, biographies, memoirs, and more, there’a a little bit of something for everyone to cuddle in front of the fire place with whether you use Kindle or not – they can also be downloaded to the free iOS/Android app. Head below for some top picks from the holiday Kindle eBook sale as well as up to 65% off a range of physical titles and more.

Holiday Kindle eBook sale:

Alongside today’s holiday Kindle eBook sale, Amazon is also offering up to 65% off a range of paperback and hardcover physical books with pricing starting from under $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find all of these deals waiting right here.

And be sure to scoop up your Amazon First Reads December eBook freebies while you’re at it.

More on These Silent Woods:

For eight years, Cooper and his young daughter, Finch, have lived in isolation in a remote cabin in the northern Appalachian woods. And that’s exactly the way Cooper wants it, because he’s got a lot to hide. Finch has been raised on the books filling the cabin’s shelves and the beautiful but brutal code of life in the wilderness. But she’s starting to push back against the sheltered life Cooper has created for her―and he’s still haunted by the painful truth of what it took to get them there.

