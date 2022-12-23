ASUS’ regularly $3,000 ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED Laptop falls to new low of $2,399.50

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Laptop for $2,399.41 shipped. Normally going for $3,000, this 20% discount, or solid $600 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The biggest selling point for the ZenBook Duo is what ASUS calls the ScreenPad Plus, a 14-inch 4K matte touchscreen above the keyboard for improved multitasking. The primary display is PANTONE Validated for “professional-grade color accuracy” at 15 inches and a 4K resolution. The ASUS ZenBook Duo packs serious power with its 12th Gen i9 processor with the graphics horsepower provided by the RTX 3060 integrated here. Rounding out this laptop is the IR camera for Windows Hello, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, and Windows 11 Pro. Keep reading for more.

With then ZenBook Duo only having a single USB-A port and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, you may want to pick up a Thunderbolt Dock to greatly expand the I/O selection. Since Thunderbolt 4 is still relatively new, docks are still fairly pricey but you could grab the Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station for $290 after clipping the on-page coupon. This dock can deliver up to 90W of Power Delivery for charging the host machine while adding four USB-A ports with two being rated for 10Gb/s and the other being 480Mb/s, an SD card slot, Gigabit Ethernet, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a USB-C 10Gb/s port, and a downstream Thunderbolt port.

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your MacBook, now is the time with Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Pro 256GB delivering better than Black Friday pricing at $1,099, a new all-time low. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 8GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Laptop features:

ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED lets you get things done in style: calmly, efficiently, and with zero fuss. It’s your powerful and elegant next-level companion for on-the-go productivity and creativity, featuring an amazing 4K OLED HDR touchscreen. It also includes the ASUS ScreenPad™ Plus secondary 4K display with a brand-new tilting design that offers effortless ergonomics and seamless workflows. Powered by up to an Intel® Core™ i9 eight-core processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 GPU, ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED brings you all the benefits of tomorrow’s technology, today.

