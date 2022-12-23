Levi’s End of Season Sale takes 50% off jeans and outerwear for the entire family from $7

Levi’s End of Season Sale takes 50% off select styles of denim for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans that are marked down to $40 and originally sold for $80. These jeans are a classic style that will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. It’s available in nineteen color options and the fabric is infused with stretch to promote all day comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Levi’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $80)
- 511 Slim Fit Jeans $49 (Orig. $98)
- 502 Taper Fit Jeans $49 (Orig. $98)
- Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket $64 (Orig. $128)
- 527 Slim Bootcut Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ex-boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket $54 (Orig. $108)
- 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- 314 Shaping Straight Jeans $35 (Orig. $70)
- 501 Original Fit Jeans $54 (Orig. $108)
- Wedgie Fit Straight Jeans $54 (Orig. $108)
- …and even more deals…
