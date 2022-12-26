SanDisk/Western Digital storage Gold Box has all the extra space for your new toys

Today only as part of its Gold Box, Amazon offers a selection of SanDisk and Western Digital storage at up to 56% off yielding all time low prices starting at $22.

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Portable SSD specs

  • Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speed. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.
  • Up to 2-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance mean this tough drive can take a beating. [Based on internal testing. IPEC 60529 IP 55: Tested to withstand water flow (30 kPa) at 3 min.; limited dust contact does not interfere with operation. Must be clean and dry before use.]
  • Use the handy Carabiner loop to secure it to your belt loop or backpack for extra peace of mind.
  • Help keep private content private with the included password protection featuring 256‐bit AES hardware encryption. [Password protection uses 256-bit AES encryption and is supported by Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS v10.9+ (Software download required for Mac, see official SanDisk website.)]
  • Easily manage files and automatically free up space with the SanDisk Memory Zone app. [Download and installation required; See official SanDisk website for Memory Zone details.]

