Aqara launches end of the year smart home sale on HomeKit cameras, hubs, more from $14

Aqara is a mainstay around 9to5Toys for making some of our favorite HomeKit accessories, and now for the holiday season we’re seeing deep discounts land across its latest releases. Whether you’re looking to leverage some gift card credit you scored this past week or just expand your Siri setup ahead of the new year, Amazon is marking down everything from its latest HomeKit hubs to add-on sensors and accessories.

Aqara gets in on end of year discounts with HomeKit accessory sale

The best place to start with the Aqara discounts today is the brand’s HomeKit hubs. These let you take advantage of all of the different accessories in the ecosystem, and many of these bridges also pack in additional functionality, too. The recent Camera Hub G2H Pro is a perfect example of this, imbuing the Zigbee hub into a 1080p camera form-factor. Alongside being able to record inside your smart home, it features HomeKit Secure Video support for relaying footage right through Apple’s servers for added peace of mind. There’s also Alexa and Google Home support to go alongside night vision, two-way audio, and more.

Now on sale for one of the best prices of the year, the Aqara Camera Hub G2H Pro now sells for $49.98. You’d more regularly pay $70 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $15. The $20 in savings makes it versatile feature set an even better value. Though to make the most of the hub, you’ll want to check out all of the accessories on sale below which can expand its capabilities.

Save on Aqara sensors, too

As per usual with these savings events, the end of the year price cuts are also making for a notable time to stock up on sensors and other add-ons from Aqara. The brand has one of the most diverse ecosystems out there thanks to leveraging the Zigbee network tech, allowing you to integrate all kinds of different sensors and add-ons into your Siri setup. These are some of our favorites:

Door and Window Sensor: $14 (Reg. $18)

Mini Switch: $14 (Reg. $18)

Motion Sensor: $16 (Reg. $20)

Wall Switches from $28 (Reg. $36+)

Vibration Sensor: $16 (Reg. $20)

Temperature Sensor: $16 (Reg. $20)

All of the offers are now live via the official Aqara Amazon storefront and will be available through the end of the year. The savings officially end come January, giving you the next several days to lock-in the savings on some of our favorite HomeKit accessories here at 9to5Toys.

