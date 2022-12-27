Lululemon End of Year Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

Ali Smith
50% off + free shipping

The Lululemon End of Year Sale is live and offers up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on best-selling pullovers, joggers, shorts, layering pieces, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Metal Vent Tech Half-Zip 2.0 Pullover that’s currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $98. This best-selling pullover is available in three versatile color options and it’s a perfect piece for winter layering. It also features reflective details to keep you visible in low light and it has no side seams for smoother moves throughout your workout. Plus, the material has specific properties to prevent the growth of odor-causing bacteria. Find even more deals below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

