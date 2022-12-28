meross HomeKit LED smart bulb outputs 810 lumens of brightness at low of $11 (21% off)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Reg. $14 $11
chart, funnel chart

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its White 810-lumen Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart LED Light Bulb for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 21% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart bulb works with all major smart home systems, including HomeKit, Alexa, and SmartThings. You can use voice commands to turn the light on or off as well as dim or brighten it, making it quite convenient to use. On top of that, the light can be tied into your other smart home functions like automations to automatically turn on when you arrive home and off when you leave. Plus, it uses just 9W of electricity to output a similar brightness to a traditional 60W incandescent light. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Opting for this Westinghouse LED bulb is a great way to save some cash. It comes in at just $3.50, though it ditches many of the features of today’s lead deal. You won’t get Wi-Fi connectivity or variable brightness here, and the bulb itself is stuck at a 2700K. But, considering this is a fairly low-cost option, it’s expected you’ll lose a few features.

Don’t forget about the deal that we tracked down on Govee’s Envisual TV Backlight T2 bundle that includes a 11.8-foot LED strip designed to wrap around 55- to 65-inch TVs. The system is on sale for $110, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

meross Wi-Fi HomeKit Smart LED Light Bulb features:

  • Voice Control: meross smart light bulb compatible with Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Siri, Alexa Echo, Echo dot, SmartThings. Just issue a voice command to turn on/off or dim/brighten the smart bulb, enjoy the convenience and comfort of smart lighting. (e.g. “Hey Siri, dim living room light to 30%”)
  • App Remote Control: Remotely control your smart WiFi light bulb via meross app or Home app with a stable 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. No hub required. To enable HomeKit remote control, you need to set up an Apple TV 4K or other Apple devices in your home as a HomeKit bridge, connect it to your home Wi-Fi network and stay online.
  • Dimmable & Scene Setting: The dimmable smart bulb supports brightness adjustment (1%-100%), set different warm light brightness to match various occasions, such as kitchen, living room, bedroom, party, etc. The scene function allows smart led bulbs to be arranged in a group and controlled by a single touch.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Meross

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Garmin Swim 2 GPS smartwatch tracks pool and open water...
CORSAIR’s MP600 GS 500GB NVMe SSD with 4.8GB/s tr...
Add four Wi-Fi Assistant/Alexa smart plugs to your setu...
FLIR’s ONE Pro Thermal Camera for iPhones falls 3...
Sun Joe’s 18-inch cordless electric snow thrower hits...
MSI’s Creator 17 RTX 3080 laptop sees $570 price ...
Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with two 100W solar panels...
Save up to 80% on top Kindle eBook reads starting from ...
Load more...
Show More Comments