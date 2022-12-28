Prep for 2022 taxes with TurboTax Deluxe + State for $45 and get a bonus $10 Amazon gift card

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, Amazon is offering TurboTax Deluxe with State 2022 plus a $10 Amazon gift card for $44.99 shipped or as a digital download compatible with both macOS and Windows. Down from a normal rate of $66, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With 2023 on our horizon, it’s only a matter of time before you’ll need to be filing for taxes. I know, we never want to hear the “tax” word, but it’s coming, so you should be ready for it. Today’s deal includes TurboTax Deluxe as well as the State add-on so you can file no matter where you live. Plus, there’s an extra $10 Amazon gift card included as well, which might help offset the fact that you’re having to buy tax software to end the year. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you don’t need the added benefits of TurboTax Deluxe, then consider instead picking up H&R Block Tax Software Basic 2022. It comes with a 2.75% refund bonus offer if you choose to put your cash back toward an Amazon gift card and comes in at just $15 right now.

Then, swing by our Write Off Week guide to find ways to cut down on taxes if you’re a small business or 1099 contractor. There, we’ve categorized everything from this week and will keep it updated with all the latest posts so you can easily browse through a single page to find ways to knock your taxes down a bit before we head into the New Year.

TurboTax Deluxe with State features:

TurboTax is tailored to your unique situation. It searches for hundreds of deductions and credits and handles even the toughest tax situations, so you can be confident you’re getting every dollar you deserve.

