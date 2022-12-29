Backcountry Winter Kick Off Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, more

Backcountry’s Winter Kick Off Sale takes up to 50% off select gear. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Outdoor Research, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Patagonia Microdini 1/2-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $90, which is $40 off the original rate. This lightweight pullover can be worn year-round and is great for winter layering. I love the color-block design that gives it a stylish touch and the material was designed to be highly breathable. It also has a convenient chest pocket to store small essentials, such as a wallet. Better yet, you can choose from four color styles as well. Find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

