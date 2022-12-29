Prev-gen. unlocked Galaxy S20 FE falls to new low of $249 in Premium Renewed condition

Amazon is offering the previous-generation unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $249 shipped in Premium Renewed condition. Down from an original list price of $699, today’s deal saves around $226 from its normal going rate at Amazon these days while also marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Delivering a flagship experience at a budget price, the S20 FE is a great way to upgrade without breaking the bank. It packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a Snapdragon 856 chip and 5G connectivity. The 4,500mAh battery, 128GB of storage, and 12MP triple camera array are also notable at this price point, especially with a 120Hz refresh rate and fully unlocked experience to use on any carrier. Take a closer look at what the S20 FE has to offer in our hands-on review. Keep reading for more.

You’ll find that Amazon’s Renewed Premium service is one of the online retailer’s more recent expansions into offering refurbished devices that come in more of a like-new condition. You’ll get a full 1-year warranty with the purchase, a brand-new battery, and peace of mind that both Amazon itself and Samsung have certified the smartphone to be in tip-top shape. Here’s more about what Amazon has to say on its warranty policy.

This Renewed Premium smartphone is shipped and sold by Amazon and has been certified by Samsung to work and look like new. It is remanufactured by Samsung with a brand new battery and includes new original Samsung accessories (excludes charging block and earbuds); all in brand-new Samsung packaging and a Samsung Certified Renewed seal of authenticity. It comes with the same one-year warranty as a brand new device.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features:

We get you. The standout in the crowd, the one with relentless passion. The one that stays true to yourself and connected to those around you. You deserve a cellphone that delivers industry-leading tech and allows you to express yourself in ways you choose. With bold color options, a pro-grade camera, 120Hz display and an all-day intelligent battery that charges up in minutes, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G factory unlocked Android smartphone delivers uncompromised innovation.

