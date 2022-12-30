Crocs End of Season Event takes up to 50% off select styles with deals from $3

Ali Smith -
FashionCrocs
50% off from $3

The Crocs End of Season Event takes up to 50% off select styles with pricing starting from just $3. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the All-Terrain Clogs that are marked down to $41 and originally sold for $55. These best-selling clogs were designed for traveling and exploring. They’re highly lightweight, cushioned, breathable, waterproof, and have an adjustable strap for support. Plus, there is over seven color options to choose from. With over 1,300 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.4/5 stars from Crocs customers. Be sure to find even more deals below and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Crocs

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
ASUS’ ZenBook Duo 14-inch Laptop with secondary ...
TP-Link’s dual Kasa 16.4-foot Smart Wi-Fi LED Lig...
HyperChiller makes iced coffee in ‘under 60 secon...
Save $500 on Skytech’s Archangel RTX 3060 Ti Gami...
Add four Assistant and Alexa Wi-Fi smart bulbs to your...
ASUS’ regularly $250 TUF 27-inch 1080p 165Hz gami...
Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro 9 13-inch Tablet C...
EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station with six AC ou...
Load more...
Show More Comments