Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale up to 70% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance items

The Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale is offering up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance items with code WHALE22 at checkout. Orders of $150 or more receive complimentary delivery. The Saltwater Quarter-Zip Pullover for men is a best-selling style for men and a classic piece you can wear throughout any season. It’s currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $108. This style was designed to look polished and keep you comfortable with sweat-wicking and wrinkle-resistant fabric. Plus, you can choose from five color options as well. With over 500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Color-Blocked Sherpa Fleece SuperShep $85 (Orig. $178)
- Bradley Stripe Sankaty Polo $43 (Orig. $95)
- Saltwater Quarter-Zip Pullover $52 (Orig. $108)
- Harbor Fleece Shep Shirt $50 (Orig. $138)
- Stretch Cotton Flannel Blackwatch Shirt $47 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vintage Surfshep Pullover $66 (Orig. $138)
- Sleeveless Performance Dress $50 (Orig. $138)
- Blackwatch Channeled Puffer Vest $95 (Orig. $198)
- Coastal Blooms Scarf Print Dress $59 (Orig. $198)
- Dreamcloth Relaxed Shep Shirt $66 (Orig. $138)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!