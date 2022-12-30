Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale up to 70% off sitewide + extra 40% off clearance items

The Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale is offering up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance items with code WHALE22 at checkout. Orders of $150 or more receive complimentary delivery. The Saltwater Quarter-Zip Pullover for men is a best-selling style for men and a classic piece you can wear throughout any season. It’s currently marked down to $52 and originally sold for $108. This style was designed to look polished and keep you comfortable with sweat-wicking and wrinkle-resistant fabric. Plus, you can choose from five color options as well. With over 500 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars from Vineyard Vines customers. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

