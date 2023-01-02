Sabrent USB hub/charging Gold Box makes sure you never run out of charging ports

Seth Weintraub -
AmazonSabrantUSB
$13+
Sabrent Gold Box

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of USB charging accessories and hubs at up to 38% off with prices starting at $13. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Standouts from the 1-day sale include:

  • Big boy 90W 16 port with individual switches on each port (pictured): $72
  • 10 port 60W charging: $36
  • USB-C hub with 4K: $13.59
  • more

SABRENT 16 Port USB 3.0 Data HUB and Charger with Individual switches [90 Watts] (HB-PU16) features:

  • Plug & Play, Hot Swappable. 1.2 Meter / 4 Feet Power Supply Cord.
  • 16 x Super Speed USB 3.0 Ports. Compatible with USB 2.0 & USB 1.1. Blue LED to indicate power status for each port.
  • Data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps.
  • 16 downstream ports support super-speed (5Gbps), high-speed (480Mbps), full-speed (12Mbps), and low-speed (1.5Mbps) transmissions.
  • Allow USB Flash drive, card reader, external hard drive and other USB peripherals for accessing or charging.

