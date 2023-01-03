Today’s Android game and app deals: Mortal Crusade, Dark Room, Screen Lock Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time for today’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to swing over to our coverage of the OnePlus 10T smartphone that is now up to $100 off at Amazon with unlocked prices starting from $550. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Mortal Crusade, Arrog, Peace, Death!, A Dark Room, Screen Lock Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More on Mortal Crusade:

Feel like a real young knight with “Mortal Crusade”! Go on a hike, enjoy beautiful locations and role-playing, overcome difficulties, fight in battles, beware of dangers and go through difficult trials. Enjoy all the elements of this fantastic pixel RPG Platformer!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

