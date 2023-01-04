Native Union’s steel cone Lightning cable with a screw-off magnifying glass at $30 (Reg. $80)

Well, we don’t see very many iPhone charging cables quite like this one very often, if ever. The official Native Union Amazon storefront is now offering its stainless steel reinforced Cone Cable for $29.99 shipped in silver or black. Regularly $80, this is a massive 63% price drop and a rare one at that. Today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked. This unique charging cable is outfitted with a cone-shaped steel encasement with a limited lifetime warranty. Hidden inside the cone is a USB to Lightning cable with a screw top lid that also doubles as a magnifying glass. It might be more impressive looking than particularly useful for some folks, but you can’t deny the uniqueness and significant price drop here. Head below for more details.

Now clearly, despite the sizable discount, you’re paying for the design on the Native Union model above. If you’re just after a workhorse USB-C to Lightning cable, one of these Anker options that will deliver 6-feet of lead at $18 Prime shipped will do the trick, and the shorter models are even less.

And speaking of which, you’ll want to head over to our hands-on review of Anker’s latest environmentally-friendly models right here if you haven’t yet. The Bio Lightning cables are a great addition to your iPhone kit and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys feature from September.

Native Union Cone Cable features:

UTILITARIAN DESIGN: Developed in partnership with Tom Dixon, this premium charging cable prioritizes purpose and precision, resulting in an elegantly reliable product

PURPOSE-BUILT TO LAST: Encased in a stainless steel sleeve, the charging cable is built to withstand the wear and tear of daily use

NEVER FORGET YOUR CHARGER AGAIN: Keychain with concealed connectors means you always have your cable with you to charge and sync your device from any USB power outlet

