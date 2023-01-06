Macy’s One Day Flash Sale takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Columbia, Oakley, more

Macy’s is having a One Day Flash Sale that’s offering 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Columbia, Oakley, Fossil, Cole Haan, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Tommy Hilfiger Addison Overcoat that’s marked down to $119 and originally sold for $395. This coat is great for winter outings with a wool design to keep you warm and polished throughout the day. It’s available in four versatile color options and has large pockets to help store your essentials. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tommy Hilfiger Addison Overcoat $119 (Orig. $395)
- Columbia Powder Lite Hooded Jacket $114 (Orig. $190)
- Oakley Silver XL Rectangle Sunglasses $96 (Orig. $192)
- Fossil Chronograph Grant Watch $70 (Orig. $140)
- Gold Toe 8-Pack Athletic Socks $15 (Orig. $26)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sperry Saltwater Duck Boots $60 (Orig. $120)
- Nine West Richy Heeled Boots $100 (Orig. $219)
- Franco Sarto Pisa Booties $75 (Orig. $150)
- Ralph Lauren Keaton Large Tote $66 (Orig. $110)
- Cole Haan Box-Quilt Puffer Coat $126 (Orig. $315)
- …and even more deals…
