Macy's One Day Flash Sale takes 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Columbia, Oakley, more

Ali Smith -
Fashion
40-60% off from $5

Macy’s is having a One Day Flash Sale that’s offering 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Columbia, Oakley, Fossil, Cole Haan, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Tommy Hilfiger Addison Overcoat that’s marked down to $119 and originally sold for $395. This coat is great for winter outings with a wool design to keep you warm and polished throughout the day. It’s available in four versatile color options and has large pockets to help store your essentials. Rated 4.3/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
