HUANUO’s Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring desk mount falls 44% to new low of $33.50

Dream Fit 2020 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Adjustable Gas Spring Desk Mount for $33.59 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped and code 4M532O8S applied at checkout. Normally going for $60, this 44% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this mount, beating the previous mention by $6. Here you’ll get a mount with two independent arms with adjustable gas springs capable of supporting monitors up to 27 inches and up to 14.3 pounds with 75x75mm or 100x100mm VESA mounting patterns. The gas spring will support the weight to make adjustments, such as swivel, rotation, tilt, and height, effortless. Both arms mount to one base that can be attached to your desk with either the included c-clamps or grommet clamp. The latter will require a hole through your desktop but gives a much cleaner look. There are even integrated cable management routes so you won’t have cords sitting on your desk. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you could instead go with the VIVO Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $30. Here you get a single post with two monitor arms attached. The overall customization level here is lower since these arms are tied together and are really designed for two monitors of the same size. There is no gas spring here with the same monitor size and VESA mounting support. Each monitor has its own tilt, rotation, and swivel adjustments but the height is tied to both monitors. Desk mounting is the same as well with the included c-clamp and grommet clamp.

Want to grab a tablet to sit at your desk while you work? We’re currently tracking Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad WI-Fi 64GB marked down to $250, the new all-time low price. While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

HUANUO HNDS6 gas spring dual monitor mount built in premium gas spring, provides smooth and durable height adjustments, making your monitors freely stay at any height you adjust, the full motion adjustments allow you to find optimal angle and position to make you comfortable and productive.

