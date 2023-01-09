Merrell’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off hiking boots, sneakers, apparel, more

a close up of feet wearing blue shoes

Merrell’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals starting at $6. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the Chameleon 8 Stretch Hiking Boots that are marked down to $97 and originally sold for $130. These boots were designed to be highly breathable, feature a bungee system that make it easy to pull on or off, and a rigid outsole for added traction. They’re also lightweight with ample cushioning that helps to absorb shock and add stability. Plus, you can choose from an array of color options. Be sure to head below to find even more deals and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

