Sabrent SSD/HDD drive enclosures turn old drives into removable storage: $10+ Gold Box

Today only, as part of its New Year Sale, Amazon offers a selection of Sabrent SSD and Hard Disk enclosures starting at $10. These take an old (or new!) internal SSD or HDD and allow you to use it as portable USB storage on many different devices. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Some standouts:

2.5 Inch SATA to USB 3.0 Tool Free External SSD/HDD Drive Enclosure: $9.59

USB 3.0 to SATA External Docking Station for 2.5 or 3.5in HDD, SSD: $21.59

Above with Hard Drive Duplicator/Cloner Function: $39.99

more!

Supports all 2.5 and 3.5-inch SATA drives

Connects via SuperSpeed USB 3.0 (up to 10x as fast as USB 2.0)

UASP (USB Attached SCSI Protocol) support for even faster performance. UASP requires UASP capable host system

Serial ATA bus up to 6Gbps Signal bandwidth for fast storage backups

This Docking station comes with a free download of Acronis True Image for SABRENT software for easy cloning

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!