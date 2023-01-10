Pick up SuperHandy’s 3-Wheel Electric Folding Mobility Scooter at all-time low of $500

The official Woot Amazon storefront is now offering the SuperHandy 3-Wheel Electric Folding Mobility Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Normally going for $850, this 41% discount, or solid $350 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating the previous mention by $124. This is even lower than the SuperHandy storefront offer, which is currently $849. Coming with two detachable 48V Lithium-Ion batteries, you will be able to travel a total of 12 miles. This scooter is perfect for those who are always on the go and need something that can be transported compactly in a sedan or SUV. Keeping in line with always being on the go, the fully padded faux leather seat is designed to provide comfort while riding the scooter and you will also get a detachable storage bag for holding loose items while driving. Keep reading for more.

Whether you want to have some spares or regularly travel more than 12 miles with your scooter, you may want to use some of your savings here to grab another SuperHandy Lithium-Ion 48V 2Ah Rechargeable Battery for $80 from the Woot Amazon storefront. The water-resistant housing protects the battery even when riding in adverse weather and you’ll always know the charge level with the LED indicators on the side. You won’t be limited to just powering your scooter with these batteries though as SuperHandy also makes some electric yard equipment. For example, there is the SuperHandy Electric Wheelbarrow which can haul 300 pounds and 4-cubic feet of materials.

Looking for a way to track your strolls? We’re currently tracking the Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker marked down to $100, the all-time low price. Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring.

SuperHandy Passport Mobility Scooter features:

Built with a trusted 48V Brushless motor with Forward and Reverse capabilities; The travel scooter has total range up to 6.5 miles (10km) or 1h45m per full battery charge; with a Max Weight Capacity of 275lbs; The lightweight aluminum frame weighs only 26 lbs; Comes complete with foot pegs and convenient attachable tote bag for stowing away personal items.

Our easy to transport and Collapsible Design can be quickly disassembled into 5 lightweight pieces that easily fit in the trunk of an average sized sedan; Equipped with a Detachable 48V Battery (BL481-SH) that can easily swap out for a backup in seconds; Our three wheel design provides easy maneuverability in tight spaces with a sharp turning radius when navigating over any smooth surface with comfort and ease with our flat-free solid non-marking rubber tires.

Equipped with a manual Fast Acting Drum Brake System, allowing for quick braking in dire situations; Ride with style and comfort with a Wide 16.9” Fully Padded Faux Leather Seat and Backrest, providing comfortable cushioning that is removable with easy Adjustable Height Settings to suit users of all heights.

