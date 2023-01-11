Cole Haan’s Winter Event takes extra 20% off sale items with boots from $50

50% off + 20% off

Cole Haan’s Winter Event is live and offering an extra 20% off sale styles with code WINTER20 at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on boots, sneakers, dress shoes, outerwear, and more. Cole Haan Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Go-To Chelsea Boot that’s currently marked down to $104 and originally sold for $250. These boots will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and they’re a great option for winter weather due to its water-resistant exterior. This style is available in two color options and feature a supportive cushioned base for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Score even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top pick for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

