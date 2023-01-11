Echelon connected fitness up to $200 off: Sport-S bike now $297 (Reg. $500+), more

We have now spotted some notable price drops on Echelon home riding experiences and more starting with the Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike for $297 shipped at Walmart. Regularly up to $799 at Walmart, this model actually fetches more like $500 directly from Echelon right now and is currently more than 40% off the going rate. This is also matching the previous deal price and the lowest we can find. It might not be one of those higher-end models (some of which are on sale below), but it delivers one of the brand’s more affordable solutions at a particularly deep price drop for folks that don’t require all the bells and whistles. Features include 32 manual resistance levels, fully padded ergonomic handlebars, a 10-inch integrated display, toe cage-equipped pedals, and a free 30-day trial for guided workouts. Head below for more Echelon workout gear deals.

Alongside landing in our roundup of the best connected exercise bikes of 2022 over at Connect the Watts, we are also still tracking a series of notable Echelon home workout gear deals at Amazon you can browse through below:

If you’re also looking for some additional fitness and health metric tracking to support your workouts this year, this ongoing price drop on the Fitbit Charge 5 is certainly worth a closer look. Now back down at the Amazon all-time low, this model tracks ECG and Sp02 among a plethora of other things and is now down at $100 shipped. All of the details you need are right here with even more deals in our fitness tracker hub.

Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike features:

The sport-S bike also features 32 manual resistance levels, enabling people of all fitness levels to cycle toward their fitness goals at their own pace. Designed with form in mind, this bike also features fully padded, ergonomic handlebars to comfortably support upper-body alignment when transitioning between intensity levels. Whether aiming to de-stress, increase endurance or anything in-between, the sport-s connected bike can help anyone reach their goals without breaking the bank.

