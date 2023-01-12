Weber’s Q1200 portable propane grill comes pre-assembled at best price in months at $219

Amazon is offering the Weber Q1200 Propane Grill for $219 shipped. Down $40 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked in the past year. This ultra-portable propane grill features a single stainless steel burner that can produce 8,500 BTU of heat. It features 189-square inches of cooking area and there are porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates to keep your food from sticking. This grill comes in the box fully assembled and there’s even a built-in lid thermometer. There’s also an easy-start electric ignition which makes it even easier to use. Plus, you don’t need to carry around a massive tank of propane as it uses normal LP cylinders. Keep reading for more.

With your savings from today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up Govee’s Bluetooth meat thermometer for $23 once you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. This thermometer connects to your smartphone over Bluetooth so you can monitor cooking progress from inside the house without opening the grill’s lid, helping keep the heat buildup in the chamber where it belongs.

If you need four probes instead of two, then Govee’s other thermometer is on sale for $25 from its normal $40 going rate. It functions like the thermometer above but can monitor four different temperature points instead just two. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other great ways to save on kitchen and cooking upgrades.

Weber Q1200 Propane Grill features:

One stainless steel burner produces 8500 BTU-per-hour to heat 189 square-inch total cooking area

Porcelain-enameled cast-iron cooking grates and cast aluminum lid and body

Fully assembled out of box and built-in lid thermometer, serves 2 to 3 people

Easy-start electronic ignition and infinite control burner valve settings

