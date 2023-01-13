JBL’s Link Portable and Link Music Assistant-enabled speakers return to lows from $40

JBL is offering its Link Portable Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped. JBL’s official Walmart storefront is offering it for the same price. Down from a $180 list price, which it goes for at Verizon right now, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. However, last time we saw the Link Portable down this low, it was in refurbished condition and today’s deal is brand-new. The Link Portable from JBL is a great way to add Google Assistant to any room. It’s battery-powered, meaning that you can bring the speaker anywhere. Plus, the integrated Google Assistant lets you use voice control to change the song that’s playing, access smart home devices, and more. Plus, the Link Portable is IPX7 water-resistant, meaning that it can be used both indoors or outside depending on where the party takes you. Keep reading for more deals from $40.

Also on sale today is JBL’s Link Music Assistant-enabled Bluetooth Speaker for $39.99. Down from $120, today’s deal also marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked, though this is in new condition instead of refurbished like our last mention. Similarly to the Link Portable above, this Bluetooth speaker features Wi-Fi connectivity as well for Google Assistant functions. However, the main difference is that it’s not portable as there’s no built-in battery here.

Be sure to check out the deal on Govee’s Lyra RGBIC color changing corner lamp that’s on sale for $110. Normally $150, today’s deal marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve tracked. This lamp is compatible with both Assistant and Alexa for voice commands and automations, which is why it’s the perfect pair with either speaker above.

JBL Link Portable features:

The JBL Link Portable is a portable voice activated speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled that delivers immersive stereo sound. It has the Google Assistant built-in, it’s your own personal Google and always ready to help. You can ask it questions and tell it to do things.

