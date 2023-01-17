Save $100 on COSORI’s 6-qt. smartphone-controlled air fryer grill at $140 shipped

Amazon is now offering the COSORI 6-quart Smart Aeroblaze Indoor Grill Air Fryer for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $240 and sometimes as much as $260 as of late, this is 42% or $100 off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also $10 below our previous mention from late December and the first notable discount since. The Aeroblaze provides indoor grilling action year round alongside an 8-in-1 multi-cooker design that also features built-in air frying action, roasting, broiling, baking, dehydrating, and more. However, unlike just about all of the big brand name indoor multi-cooker grills at this price, this one also delivers optional remote smartphone-control and hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. Home chefs can leverage the companion app recipes for one touch cooking jobs when they don’t have time to get creative – the AeroBlaze automatically begins cooking your selection with the “correct temperature and time” when you take route. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the smart features above, there are some more affordable cookers that will deliver similar functionality to your kitchen arsenal for less. One example is the PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo that features a stainless steel housing alongside the same 6-quart capacity that sells for $103 shipped at Amazon right now.

As per usual at this time of year, kitchen and cooking deals can be somewhat slow going. However, you will still find some discounts over in our home goods hub to upgrade your 2023 culinary setup at well below full price. One notable option is Govee’s 4-probe Bluetooth Meat Thermometer at 38% off the going rate. Now down at $25, this model features smartphone connectivity and a seperate digital readout that can support everything from quick chicken dinners to larger roasts for sizable family get togethers and the like. Take a closer look right here.

COSORI 6-quart Smart Aeroblaze Air Fryer Indoor Grill features:

Experience Outdoor Flavors Inside: Experience the juicy flavor of grilled food with the Indoor Grill’s 360° Rapid Air Circulation. Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill

Smart Control: Receive notifications on your smartphone when your food is ready. With the free VeSync app, you can adjust the temperature and cooking time through your phone

Voice Control: Enjoy hands-free control of your Indoor Grill by connecting to the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistan

Multifunctional Gift: Crisp, Air Grill, Roast, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, Preheat, and Keep Warm

4 Grilling Temps: Choose from Low, Medium, High, and Max for the best grilling temperature

