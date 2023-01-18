Joe’s New Balance takes up to 55% off new markdowns with free shipping

Joe’s New Balance January Flash Sale is offering up to 55% off new markdowns including running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Fresh Foam X 860v12 Shoes that are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $135. These shoes are available in seven color options and feature an ultra-cushioned, lightweight ride. This style was designed to be worn during indoor or outdoor runs and has a rigid outsole that promotes traction. Plus, it has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hunter Boots Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles and an extra 15% off your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!