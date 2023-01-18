Slice’s folding utility knife features a ‘finger-friendly’ blade to open your packages at $32

Amazon is now offering the Slice Folding Utility Knife for $31.99 shipped. Down from $39, today’s deal marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen ever. It saves you 18% and also marks only the second time that we’ve seen it offered this low. This knife features a “non-sparking, non-magnetic blade, chemically inert, oil & lubricant-free blade” that “never rusts.” This unique blade composition makes it finger-friendly to reduce injuries from opening boxes and also allows it to “last up to 11x longer than steel.” When not in use, the knife folds closed and there’s a belt clip so you can stow it away in-between opening your Amazon boxes. Keep reading for more.

Those who are looking to save a buck will want to consider picking up the Slice Manual Carton Cutter instead. It uses a similar blade to today’s lead deal, but ditches the folding design for a retractable housing to keep costs down. Available for $10 on Amazon, it’s around 66% below what you’ll pay for today’s lead deal as well, making it a budget-friendly, yet still safe choice.

Slice Folding Utility Knife features:

On the Mohs hardness scale, Metal blades are rated 5.5 vs. Ceramic blades at 8.2, second only to diamonds. Harder edges maintain sharpness longer, cut better, and require replacement far less frequently. In fact, depending on use, you can go weeks or months without having to replace a single ceramic blade. They also last up to 10x longer! A single Slice ceramic blade is equivalent up to 10 high-end double-sided metal blades or up to 20 high-end single sided metal blades. In terms of safety, less blade changes also mean less risk of injury.

