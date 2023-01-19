Nike drops new markdowns up to 40% off with deals for the entire family from $7

Ali Smith -
FashionNike
40% off from $7

Nike just dropped an array of new markdowns up to 40% off with deals starting at $7. Prices are as marked. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Be sure to hit your New Year’s goals with the men’s Invincible 2 Running Shoes that are marked down to $105, which is $75 off the original rate. These shoes were designed to keep you supported throughout every step and the lightweight design will promote a quick stride as well. It has a shape of a rocker to propel you forward and provide flexibility too. Plus, you can choose from six versatile color options. Find the rest of our top picks by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

