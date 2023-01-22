Save 37% on LG’s Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Laser Projector at new all-time low of $1,897

Amazon is now offering the LG HU715QW Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Laser Projector for $1,896.99 shipped. Normally going for $3,000, this 37% price drop, or $1,103 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. This LG projector can project an 80-inch screen with just a 5-inch wall offset and comes equipped with the brand’s webOS system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services without requiring a separate streaming device alongside AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Here you’ll have access to HDR10 support with Dynamic Tone Mapping to ensure each frame is well-optimized for quality. Around the back, you’re looking at three HDMI inputs with HDMI 2 including ARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, and optical audio out. Head below for more.

If you already have a standard projector installed and want to upgrade, you could instead go with its HU710PW 4K Hybrid Home Theater Projector for $1,800. This projector also comes equipped with the webOS system to give you direct access to your favorite streaming services with the same built-in support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Here you’ll have access to HDR10 support with Dynamic Tone Mapping to ensure each frame is well-optimized for quality. Around the back, you’re looking at three HDMI inputs with HDMI2 including ARC support alongside LAN in, two USB-A ports, and optical audio out.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. While these projectors have integrated speakers, you may want to have some dedicated audio equipment. In that case, be sure to check out Samsung’s 2022 HW-S800B 3.2.1-Channel Soundbar System down at $398, a new all-time low. This Samsung HW-S800B sound system consists of the main soundbar which can be used wirelessly while retaining Dolby Atmos support, or you can use the HDMI ARC connection if you prefer hard-wired connections, with center channel and up-firing speakers. The wireless subwoofer here will fill your room with that punchy bass that enhances any listening experience. This system can also calibrate itself to your room with Spacefit Sound when paired with a Samsung TV.

LG HU715QW Ultra Short Throw 4K Smart Laser Projector features:

The LG CineBeam HU715Q puts cinema-quality entertainment within reach, transforming your living room into a mesmerizing home theater. 4K detail astounds in larger-than-life sizes with content projected at close range—for better usability in more spaces. Ultra-short 0.22 Throw Ratio delivers an 80-inch screen when placed less than five inches from the wall, making any room the perfect size for your projector. (4.65″ for 80″ screen, 8.54″ for 100″ screen, and 12.48″ for 120″ screen). Embedded speakers and hi-fi sound deliver rich, clear audio that provides the full sensory experience. Apple AirPlay 2 & HomeKit compatibility allow you to wirelessly control your projector plus cast and mirror content from any iOS or MacOS device, no Apple TV necessary.

