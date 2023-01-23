Take free $10 on next GAP purchase, $50 gift card now $40 (Banana Republic, Old Navy, etc)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a $50 GAP companies gift card for only $40. That makes a great bigger-than-you-spent gift, but also a great way to reward yourself with $10 extra dollars of spending money at GAP company stores also including Old Navy, Banana Republic, Athleta, and associated factory stores and outlets. No expiration so load up!

GAP gift card details:

  • The Gift Card may be redeemed for merchandise at any Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, or Athleta location, including Outlet and Factory stores.
  • Redemption Instore and Online
  • A Giftcard is the perfect gift that always fits – for Birthdays, Anniversary, Thank Yous or any special celebration.
  • No returns and no refunds on gift cards.

