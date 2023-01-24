Logitech’s MK470 slim wireless keyboard and mouse combo kit falls to new low at $30 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo in white for $29.99 shipped. For comparison, the pink version goes for $45 right now, and you’d spend $40 to get the same combo kit in black. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low at 40% off the normal $50 going rate and makes now the best time yet to pick it up. Designed to give you both a new keyboard and mouse to use at your desk, this kit also ditches wires for a wireless connection through Logitech’s 2.4GHz nano receiver. The auto-sleep feature helps save battery life and allows the keyboard to last up to 36 months on a set of AAs and the mouse to go for as long as 18 months before it’s time to change things out. This keyboard is designed to work with Windows, and even has a slew of special function keys across the top, which are all customizable in the Logi Options Plus software. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings from today’s lead deal to pick up this large desk pad for your setup. It stretches 35.4 by 15.7 inches in size and covers the majority of your desk’s surface. Delivering a slick place for your new mouse to glide across, and also protecting (and cushioning) your new keyboard’s bottom, this pad comes in at just $17 on Amazon, making it budget-friendly as well.

If you’re going with wireless peripherals for the cord-free and reduced clutter look, then we also recommend checking out MOUNTUP’s latest dual UltraWide monitor arm that’s on sale for $90. This marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked on this model and it’s rare to find a monitor arm that can support an UltraWide display, let alone two. Using a monitor mount gets your display’s stand off the desk and also gives a neat and tidy place to run both power and video cables, ensuring a sleek setup all around.

Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keyboard and Mouse features:

Minimalist. Modern. Slim. Introducing the MK470 Slim Combo – an ultra-thin and design-forward keyboard and mouse bundle designed for getting things done efficiently and quietly – even in the tightest desk spaces. The slim profile and minimalist design transform your keyboard and mouse into a visual statement that elevates your desk setup. Long battery life and easy plug-and-play 2.4GHz USB receiver ensure a reliable, hassle-free experience. Due to ongoing product enhancements, the battery door on the keyboard you receive may be either glossy or matte.

