Lululemon takes up to 50% off its latest markdowns: Joggers, sweatshirts, more

Ali Smith -
Lululemon is currently offering new markdowns up to 50% off for men and women alike. Prices are as marked. Better yet, receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the City Sweat Jogger Pants that are currently marked down $59. For comparison, these joggers were originally priced at $118. This style is available in six color options and has a tie-waist design to have a customized fit. It has a breathable fleece interior that’s sweat-wicking and has large pockets to store essentials. With over 350 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.3/5 stars from Lululemon customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

