Clean sticky or dirty messes with BISSELL’s new 3-in-1 CrossWave HydroSteam system

Today, BISSELL is introducing its all-new CrossWave HydroSteam multi-surface floor cleaner that’s “unlike any other.” It utilizes a 3-in-1 technology that’s “part vacuum, part mop, and part steam cleaner working in unison” to provide the deepest clean possible. How does the HydroSteam technology work in the latest BISSELL CrossWave? Let’s take a closer look below.

BISSELL’s CrossWave HydroSteam tackles just about any mess

While the BISSELL CrossWave isn’t anything super new, the HydroSteam functionality is the latest addition here. Combining the three major cleaning technologies together, you’ll find that the CrossWave HydroSteam is perfect for a multitude of tasks around your home.

For starters, the multi-surface design means that it’s both safe and effective at cleaning tile, wood floors, laminate, linoleum, and even area rugs, making it truly all-purpose. There are two separate tanks onboard, one for clean and formula, and the other for dirt and debris, ensuring that everything stays separated when cleaning. The brush roll on the front is designed to be tangle-free to minimize hair wrap, and there are even LED headlights to help illuminate debris in hard to see/clean areas, letting you know exactly what still needs to be hit.

BISSELL states that the new HydroSteam technology “harnesses the power of steam” for easier cleaning of “mysterious, sticky, stuck-on messes like maple syrup.” In fact, the company even states that it should clean things like maple syrup up to 20% better than before for a better experience all around.

Another benefit of using a system like this is it handles more than just wet or sticky messes. The vacuum portion makes it a great choice for those who need to tackle pet messes, kiddy spills, and other things like mud or dirt being brought into the house as spring rolls around.

The BISSELL CrossWave HydroSteam multi-surface cleaner can be picked up for $299.99 right now directly from BISSELL, though it has a retail price of $349.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

With spring right around the corner, it’s inevitable that you’ll have more and more messes happening inside. Right now, in fact, we’re having muddy yards cause a mess in our own home in Tennessee, so something like the CrossWave HydroSteam could come in handy to tackle that with ease.

I’ve used a 2-in-1 vacuum/mop system before and it’s great for simple messes, but the fact that BISSELL here is introducing the steam technology will really help to clean up tougher messes, so I think that’s the target market here. If you have problems with syrup or other sticky substances constantly being on your floor, then I think the BISSELL CrossWave HydroSteam is the perfect solution to finally have clean floors again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!