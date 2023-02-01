Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 15% off clearance

The Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale is offering up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 15% off clearance items. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, Patagonia, adidas, The North Face, HOKA, and many more. One of our top picks from this sale is the women’s HOKA Clifton 8 Running Shoes that’s currently marked down to $112 and originally sold for $140. These shoes were designed to promote comfort through your runs and workouts. It features a foam base to promote comfort and it’s slightly curved to help propel you forward. The rubber base also features specific grooves to give you traction. With over 3,000 positive reviews, these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the North Face Winter Savings Event here.

