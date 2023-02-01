Add Govee’s waterproof 33-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi outdoor LED strip to your home for $55 (27% off)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 32.8-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi Outdoor LED Light Strip for $54.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $75 at Amazon normally, today’s $20 discount comes in at $7 below the previous best price that we’ve tracked. In fact, it even marks a new all-time low, ensuring that today’s deal is the best time to pick up this strip so far. This strip is perfect for expanding your smart home setup, as it delivers colorful, Alexa/Assistant-enabled lighting to your outdoor space. With a single 32.8-foot strip, this is great for affixing to your eaves on the house or maybe around the garage door for added illumination at night. The strip has an IP65 waterproof rating, though the adapter itself does have to stay dry in order to function. You’ll find that this kit can sync to music, adjust brightness or color saturation, and also supports displaying multiple hues at a time thanks to the RGBIC tech packed into the strip. Keep reading for more.

Though the kit above does include some cable ties, clamps, and adhesive to secure the strip to your home, we recommend picking up this 100-piece mounting bracket kit for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. I used this very kit to mount the LED strips in my parents kitchen and they worked fantastically, and they should work just as well outside since it’s a physical mount instead of adhesive. You’ll find the brackets plus screws in the kit, and 100 should be more than enough to get the job done, no matter how big or small.

Further expand your smart home by picking up the VOCOlinc HomeKit smart plug while it’s on sale for just $8.50. Down 35% from its typical rate at Amazon, touting HomeKit compatibility is pretty notable at this price point. Adding a smart plug to your setup will help further automate tasks at home, whether that’s turning the coffee pot on, rebooting the router, or scheduling a lamp to turn off before bed.

Govee RGBIC Wi-Fi Outdoor LED Light Strip features:

Discover a library of convenient and exciting features for your holiday outdoor lights with Govee Home App. Adjust your brightness, color saturation and lighting effects with a simple tap. As holiday decorations, the built-in mic allows the outdoor LED strip lights to sync to any music type. Use our Govee Home App and watch your garden patio lights dance to your favorite songs. Celebrate with your family in your yard. Use provided cable ties, clamps and adhesive to fix the LED outdoor lights on any dry and clean surface. Lights continue to work whether it’s mild splashes by the pool or the mist from your sprinklers

