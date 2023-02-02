adidas drops fresh sale styles up to 50% off UltraBoost, Superstar sneakers, more

adidas is offering fresh new markdowns for February with up to 50% off running shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Boost your workouts with the men’s UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $95. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $190 and they’re available in an array of color options. This style is slightly curved to propel you forward and it’s also highly cushioned to promote comfort. With over 3,000 positive reviews from adidas customers, these shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes $95 (Orig. $190)
- NMD_R1 Original Shoes $120 (Orig. $150)
- Swift Run Shoes $76 (Orig. $95)
- Stadium Fleece Badge Sweatshirt $33 (Orig. $55)
- Team Issue Tapered Pants $36 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Swift Run 22 Shoes $54 (Orig. $90)
- UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes $95 (Orig. $190)
- Adilette Aqua Slides $18 (Orig. $25)
- 3-Stripes High-Rise Pants $48 (Orig. $80)
- Adicolor Classic Crop Hoodie $52 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!